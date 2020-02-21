subscribe to newsletter
21 February 2020, Friday, 13:31
Politics 2020-02-21
Putin Did Not Watch Servant Of The People Movie, Hopes To Agree With Zelenskyy On Peace And Friendship

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not watched the Servant Of The People TV show and hopes to agree on peace and friendship between Ukraine and Russia with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He said this in an interview for the TASS news agency, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Asked if there is any possibility to agree with Zelenskyy, Putin asked to specify what to agree on.

In response to the specified question, the President of the Russian Federation said "hope is the last to die."

"Unfortunately, he (Zelenskyy) arrived from Paris (the meeting of the Normandy Format leaders) and started to say that the Minsk agreements require revision. That is questionable. Nevertheless, we managed to agree on the exchange with the hostages and on gas," added Putin.

He called termination of friendship between Ukraine and the RF a loss.

Putin again said he considers the Ukrainians and Russian to be one people, despite the fact that many in Ukraine don’t like such an opinion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the Normandy Format meeting in December 2019, Zelenskyy said he was ready to shakes hands with Putin 10 more times to return the temporarily occupied territories fat and oil factory Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and 100 more times to return the Russia-annexed Crimea.

