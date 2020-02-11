NACP Allocates UAH 283 Million To Finance Parliamentary Parties In 2020

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has allocated UAH 283 million to finance parliamentary parties in 2020.

The NACP has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Servant of the People will receive UAH 140.6 million; the Opposition Platform - For Life – UAH 42.5 million; the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association – UAH 26.6 million.

The European Solidarity will receive UAH 26.4 million, and the Holos – UAH 18.9 million, while both parties will receive an additional UAH 14.2 million for observing gender quotas in the formation of electoral lists.

The report notes that the NACP will provide a quarterly transfer of funds allocated from the state budget to political parties in the amount of 25% of the total amount of annual funding at the beginning of each quarter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACP allocated UAH 513.7 million to finance the statutory activities of parties in 2018.