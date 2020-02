President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commemorated the Heavenly Hundred heroes.

Press service of the Ukrainian President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since 2015, Ukraine has celebrated the Day of Heavenly Hundred heroes on February 20.

