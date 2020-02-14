subscribe to newsletter
24.29 24.64
26.31 26.81
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Putin's Speaker Peskov Denies Zelenskyy’s Meeting With Russian Security Council Secretary Patrushev In Oman
14 February 2020, Friday, 18:14 14
Politics 2020-02-14T23:30:03+02:00
Ukrainian news
Putin's Speaker Peskov Denies Zelenskyy’s Meeting With Russian Security Council Secretary Patrushev In Oman

Putin's Speaker Peskov Denies Zelenskyy’s Meeting With Russian Security Council Secretary Patrushev In Oman

Даша Зубкова
President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, Nikolai Patrushev, Oman, Schemes

Press Secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov has denied meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev.

The TASS news agency (Russia) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, Peskov commented on the story of the Schemes journalism investigative program about the alleged meeting between Zelenskyy and Patrushev in Oman.

"In Russian, this is called a lie, and in English it is called a fake news," said Peskov.

He believes that the authors of such publications pursue provocative goals.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Presidential Office intends to ask the court to oblige the Schemes: Corruption in Details program (Radio Liberty project) to refute and apologize for the story about the visit.

The Office considers the story of the Schemes to be a frank manipulation of public opinion, since it is not based on facts or evidence, but on speculation and information from secret sources.

Больше новостей о: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Russia Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov Nikolai Patrushev Oman Schemes

Zelenskyy, Putin Discuss Preparations For Next Mee...
Presidential Office To Request Court To Oblige Sch...
Naftogaz’s Executive Director Vitrenko Asking Cour...
Yermak: Zelenskyy Likely To Meet With Putin Before...
Presidential Office To Request Court To Oblige Schemes TV Show To Refute And Apologize For TV Story About Zelenskyy's Visit To Oman
Zelenskyy, Putin Discuss Preparations For Next Meeting Of Country Leaders In Normandy Format
News
Nova Poshta Not To Suspend Mail Delivery To/From China Due To Coronavirus 18:26
SkyUp Airlines Claims No Information On Exact Flight Departure Date For Evacuation Of Ukrainians From Wuhan 18:24
National Police Returns To SBI Shokin’s Appeal On Interference Of U.S. Ex-Vice President Biden In His Work 18:22
Putin's Speaker Peskov Denies Zelenskyy’s Meeting With Russian Security Council Secretary Patrushev In Oman 18:14
Zelenskyy, Putin Discuss Preparations For Next Meeting Of Country Leaders In Normandy Format 18:10
more news
Witness states that Sytnyk received money from Crimea, occupied by Russia 09:28
56% Of Russians Believe Russia And Ukraine Should Be Independent But Friendly Countries – Levada Center Poll 18:26
47% Of Russians Have Negative Attitude To Ukraine, 42% Positive – Levada Center Poll 18:20
Ukraine Not Ready for Next Step of Healthcare Reform, - Lovochkin 12:17
MHP To Implement Project In Saudi Arabia Along With Local Contractors 12:55
more news
Plane Will Evacuate Ukrainians From Wuhan On February 18 – Minister Skaletska 12:54
Normandy Format Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meetings Will Not Take Place At MSC – Foreign Ministry 12:57
Health Ministry Not Revealing Venue Where Ukrainians From Wuhan Will Be Placed At 13:00
Naftogaz’s Executive Director Vitrenko Asking Court To Oblige Naftogaz To Pay Bonus For USD 2.9 Billion Received From Gazprom 13:02
Cabinet Allocated UAH 4.5 Million For Evacuation Of Ukrainians From Wuhan 13:05
more news
National Police Returns To SBI Shokin’s Appeal On Interference Of U.S. Ex-Vice President Biden In His Work
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok