Putin's Speaker Peskov Denies Zelenskyy’s Meeting With Russian Security Council Secretary Patrushev In Oman

Press Secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov has denied meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev.

The TASS news agency (Russia) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, Peskov commented on the story of the Schemes journalism investigative program about the alleged meeting between Zelenskyy and Patrushev in Oman.

"In Russian, this is called a lie, and in English it is called a fake news," said Peskov.

He believes that the authors of such publications pursue provocative goals.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Presidential Office intends to ask the court to oblige the Schemes: Corruption in Details program (Radio Liberty project) to refute and apologize for the story about the visit.

The Office considers the story of the Schemes to be a frank manipulation of public opinion, since it is not based on facts or evidence, but on speculation and information from secret sources.