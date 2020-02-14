subscribe to newsletter
14 February 2020, Friday, 18:10 9
Politics 2020-02-14T22:30:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy, Putin Discuss Preparations For Next Meeting Of Country Leaders In Normandy Format

Даша Зубкова
President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Normandy Format, Normandy Format meeting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed with President of Russia Vladimir Putin preparations for the next meeting of country leaders in the Normandy Format (Ukraine, Russia, Germany, France).

This is stated in a message on the website of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Putin on Friday.

The parties discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during the summit in the Normandy Format on December 9 in Paris, as well as preparations for the next meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four.

"Particularly, Zelenskyy and Putin focused on the release of the detained Ukrainian citizens who are in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donbas, in the Crimea annexed by Russia, as well as in the Russian Federation," the statement said.

The parties agreed on the need to step up work at the level of a Trilateral Contact Group on resolution of the situation in the Donbas (Ukraine - Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe - Russia) in Minsk (Belarus) to implement the agreements reached.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Normandy Format meeting at the level of the foreign affairs ministers of Ukraine, Russia, Germany, and France will not take place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in the Federal Republic of Germany on February 14-16.

Putin presupposes a meeting of country leaders in the Normandy Format in April in the case of positive dynamics in the implementation of the Minsk Agreements.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Russia Vladimir Putin Normandy Format Normandy Format meeting

Presidential Office To Request Court To Oblige Schemes TV Show To Refute And Apologize For TV Story About Zelenskyy's Visit To Oman
