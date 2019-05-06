Ruban Returns To Ukraine

Officer Corps organization's head, Volodymyr Ruban, has returned to Ukraine from the Republic of Poland.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from his lawyer, Valentyn Rybin.

"He’s already in Kyiv… since long ago," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ruban had left Ukraine.

Later, it was reported he went to Poland.

The Brovary city district court of Kyiv region has released from custody non-affiliated Member of the Verkhovna Rada, Nadiya Savchenko, and Volodymyr Ruban both accused of terrorism.