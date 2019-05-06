subscribe to newsletter
26.35 26.8
29.3 30
˟
06 May 2019, Monday, 12:44 19
Politics 2019-05-06T21:45:07+03:00
Ukrainian news
Ruban Returns To Ukraine

Ruban Returns To Ukraine

Officer Corps organization's head, Volodymyr Ruban, has returned to Ukraine from the Republic of Poland.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from his lawyer, Valentyn Rybin.

"He’s already in Kyiv… since long ago," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ruban had left Ukraine.

Later, it was reported he went to Poland.

The Brovary city district court of Kyiv region has released from custody non-affiliated Member of the Verkhovna Rada, Nadiya Savchenko, and Volodymyr Ruban both accused of terrorism.

Больше новостей о: Nadiya Savchenko Poland Volodymyr Ruban Officer Corps

Archive
News
Poroshenko Appoints Syrskyi To Replace Nayev As JFO Commander 17:56
Poroshenko Orders Poltorak To Increase Fringe Benefit Of Ukrainian Soldiers At Front Line By UAH 5,000 To UAH 17,000 17:47
Court Denies NBU Lifting Arrest From Assets Of Kolomoiskyi 17:44
PGO Summons President Poroshenko For Interrogation As Witness On May 7 17:40
Lutsenko Seeing No Legal And Moral Grounds To Resign 17:38
more news
Poroshenko Declares UAH 325 Million Of Income For 2019 12:40
NBU's Net Currency Purchase In Interbank USD 300 Million In April 12:36
Ruban Returns To Ukraine 12:44
Motor Sich Airline To Cancel Kyiv - Lviv - Uzhhorod Flight From May 17 12:53
ERU TRADING Offers Lowest Price Of UAH 1 Billion In Ukrtransgaz’s Tender For Procurement Of 154 Million Cubic Meters Of Gas 12:48
more news
NBU's Net Currency Purchase In Interbank USD 300 Million In April 12:36
Poroshenko Declares UAH 325 Million Of Income For 2019 12:40
Ruban Returns To Ukraine 12:44
ERU TRADING Offers Lowest Price Of UAH 1 Billion In Ukrtransgaz’s Tender For Procurement Of 154 Million Cubic Meters Of Gas 12:48
Motor Sich Airline To Cancel Kyiv - Lviv - Uzhhorod Flight From May 17 12:53
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok