President Petro Poroshenko has declared full support for Ambassador of the United States to Ukraine Marie L. Yovanovitch.

He said this during the events on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the creation of the Security Service of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I want to emphasize that Ukraine highly values ​​strategic partnership with the United States based on clear bipartisan support. Our relations with Washington have never been as effective and substantive as they are today. As a head of state, I personally made considerable efforts to this and greatly appreciate this asset really important for our international policy. In this context, I would like to emphasize the important role of the US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch in Ukrainian-American relations. I emphasize that she, as a representative of the United States and President Donald Trump, a great friend of Ukraine and a great friend of mine, has my full support," said Poroshenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko, in an interview with Hill TV, said that at the first meeting, Yovanovitch had given him a list of those who should not be brought to justice.

The US Department of State denies this information and considers it advantageous to corrupt leaders to discredit the Ambassador.