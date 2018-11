President Petro Poroshenko has declared extra UAH 60 million in dividends from the Prime Assets Capital Closed Non-Diversified Corporate Investment Fund registered as a public joint-stock company.

This is said in the data posted in the State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Fulfill Functions of the State or Local-Self Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the start of the year, the President of Ukraine has received UAH 144.7 million in dividends from Prime Assets Capital.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Evinz Limited (Cyprus) affiliated with businessman Serhii Tihipko has acquired 94.03% of the shares of the Kyiv-based Kuznia na Rybalskomu shipyard.

According to the statement, the company acquired 2,535,263 shares or 73.9% of the shares of Kuznia na Rybalskomu from the Prime Asset Capital corporate investment fund (Kyiv) and 640,460 shares or 20.12% of the shares from the Vik corporate investment fund.

Evinz Limited did not own shares of Kuznia na Rybalskomu before the transaction.

The highest price of one share was USD 93 (the cost of the shareholding is close to USD 300 million if all shares were bought for the said price).

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) has allowed Serhii Tihipko to acquire more than 50% in the Kyiv-based Kuznia na Rybalskomu shipyard through a limited liability company in Cyprus.

In 2017 over 2016, Kyiv-based Kuznia na Rybalskomu shipyard private stock company boosted its net profit 2.2 times or by UAH 10.123 million to UAH 18.621 million, having increased its net revenues 6.6 times or by UAH 658.1 million to UAH 776.2 million.

In August 2018, Kuznia na Rybalskomu shipyard transferred some of its production facilities to its subsidiary Bud-Renovation (Kyiv).

Late in March 2017, the stockholders of the Leninska Kuznia shipyard decided to rename the enterprise as Kyiv-based Kuznia na Rybalskomu shipyard and change its ownership form from a public joint-stock company into a private joint-stock company.

The enterprise is engaged in manufacture of speed patrol boats, small patrol boats for the protection of closed seas and distant coastal, patrol vessel of the high seas, fishing vessels, harbor tugs and tugs, rescue workers, garbage trucks and fire trial, universal dry cargo vessels and container ships, tankers, chemical tankers, etc.

Serhii Tihipko is the owner of the TAS financial and industrial group.

In the financial market, the group is represented by TAScombank and TAS Insurance Group.

In December 2016, Tihipko completed the transaction to buy Universal Bank and Aegon Life Ukraine insurance company.

During 2017, TAScombank acquired a part of the assets and liabilities of insolvent Diamantbank, Novyi Bank and VS Bank.