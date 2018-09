The Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have opened a criminal case against Artem Sytnyk, director of the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB), for warning Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelian about planned searches in his house in 2016.

A source in the law enforcement agencies said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the source, the investigation will be carried out either by the Security Service of Ukraine or by the Prosecutor General's Office.

On September 20, Omelian said after interrogation that the director of the NACB phone to him personally and warned about searches.

Artem Systnyk, the director of the NACB, did not confirm this.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office says the case has been put on the unified register of pre-trial investigation.

"The files of the criminal case within which Omelian has been notified of being s suspect contains information about phone connections between Omelian and a subscriber written as 'Artem Sytnyk' on the eve of the search at 8.00., 11.32, 19.19, and 23.42 of November 2, 2017," reads a statement by the press service of the SACPO.

The files of the case will be sent to the prosecutor general to decide which agency will carry out the investigation.

The SACPO notes that Artem Sytnyk often releases information of pre-trial investigations and affects investigations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 13, detectives of the NACB officially notified Omelian of his being suspected of illegal enrichment and declaring incorrect information.

The Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv has denied the SACPO setting a bail of UAH 5 million as a measure of preventive punishment for Omelian, but ordered Omelian to give his foreign passports and prohibited him from communicating with people involved in the case.

The court released Omelian on bail of Sports Minister Ihor Zhdanov and Verkhovna Rada member Fedir Bendiuzhenko (faction of the People's Front Party).