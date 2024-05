Share:













Great Britain announced an additional contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund in the amount of GBP 20 million (EUR 23 million).

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Funds from another grant from the United Kingdom will soon be transferred to the fund's account. They will be used to purchase equipment to repair damaged energy infrastructure, strengthen physical protection and provide backup power, including generators and distributed generation," the message reads.

It is noted that the new grant complements the previous contributions of Great Britain, the amount of which already amounts to EUR 50 million.

At the same time, the total amount of contributions to the fund reached more than EUR 433 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, donor contributions to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund during the 2 years of its operation reached more than EUR 410 million.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established in the spring of 2022.