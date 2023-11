The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Energy Community Secretariat signed an agreement on the US grant contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund for a total amount of USD 25 million (EUR 23 million).

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, this is the first contribution of the US government to the fund.

"The total amount of obligations regarding contributions from sponsors to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund reached more than EUR 329 million. Of these, about EUR 192 million were actually transferred to the fund's account from 15 public and private sector sponsors from different countries. The remaining amounts are announced and formalized contributions, which are expected in the fund's account in the near future. The funds are used for the purchase of equipment necessary for the restoration of energy companies," the message says.

In particular, in the period from January 1 to November 27, 2023, 132 agreements on the purchase of energy equipment, fuel and materials for a total amount of almost EUR 100 million were concluded within the framework of the fund.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action will contribute an additional EUR 54.3 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established in the spring of 2022.