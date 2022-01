On January 25, from 11 a.m., Belarus began supplying electricity to Ukraine as part of emergency assistance, while deliveries will be made until 6 p.m.

The Ministry of Energy of Belarus announced this in a Telegram message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The provision of electric power is carried out at the request of the Ukrainian side on January 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. under a bilateral agreement on the provision of emergency assistance," the statement says.

It is specified that the maximum capacity will be 150 MW.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in mid-November 2021, Belarus stopped supplying electricity to Ukraine, but later Belarus announced the resumption of electricity supplies to Ukraine from November 21.

In mid-December 2021, the Tradeenergoresurs LLC (Kyiv) won daily auctions for access to interstate sections of electricity for its import from Belarus, whereas earlier they were won by the Tet Group company (Kyiv).

Tet Group began importing electricity from Belarus in early November.

Andrii Herus, Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities Services, advocated the revocation of Tet Group's license due to violations of legislation in electricity trade.