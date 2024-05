Pentagon tells whether there are signs that russia preparing to use nuclear weapons

As of May 7, the Pentagon sees no signs that the aggressor country of russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons, even for training purposes.

Deputy Spokesperson of the Pentagon, Sabrina Singh, announced this at a video briefing.

"We see no reason to adjust the deployment of our nuclear forces. We have seen no indication that russia plans to use nuclear weapons," Singh said.

At the same time, she emphasized that the United States considers russia's decision to conduct exercises to practice the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons "absolutely irresponsible" and potentially a threat to world security.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 6, the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation announced the holding of military exercises on the preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said that the department is collecting information about the nuclear exercises announced by the russian federation.

Meanwhile, the European Union commented on the plans of the russian federation to conduct training of nuclear forces.