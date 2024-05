Share:













The nuclear rhetoric of the aggressor country of russia is dangerous and irresponsible.

This was stated by NATO spokeswoman Farah Dakhlallah in response to russia's announcement of exercises using tactical nuclear weapons, writes RMF FM.

The spokeswoman noted that "NATO remains vigilant," and russia's nuclear rhetoric is dangerous and irresponsible.

"Our collective deterrence and defense will continue to protect every inch of the Alliance's territory," the NATO representative commented.

The spokeswoman separately noted that "Ukraine has the right to self-defense enshrined in the UN Charter, and NATO allies will continue to support this right."

However, "russia started this illegal war and must end it," Dakhlallah noted.

It will be recalled that the russian dictator vladimir putin ordered the training of non-strategic nuclear forces. This was allegedly caused by "provocative statements" and "threats" from some Western countries.

Meanwhile, the White House reacted to the Kremlin's nuclear threats. Kirby said that the russian federation should simply withdraw its troops from the territory of Ukraine in order to protect them from being hit by Western-made weapons.