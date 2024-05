Share:













Russian dictator vladimir putin ordered the exercises of non-strategic nuclear forces. This was allegedly caused by "provocative statements" and "threats" from some Western countries.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation on May 6.

The department stated that the missile units of the Southern Military District of the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation and the Navy of the russian federation will soon conduct the corresponding exercises.

"During the exercises, a set of activities will be carried out to practice the issues of preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons," the message reads.

The exercises are allegedly aimed at maintaining the readiness of personnel and equipment for the combat use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.

Another reason was cited as "provocative statements" and "threats" by certain Western officials against russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late April 2024, it became known that the russian army had moved tactical nuclear weapons complexes to the border with Finland.

We also wrote that on March 1 of this year, the russians held a public demonstration of nuclear weapons by launching the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile.

We will remind you that a few days before, the dictator vladimir putin announced that the strategic nuclear forces of the russian federation are in full combat readiness.