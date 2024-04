Energoatom on drone strikes on Zaporizhzhia NPP: russia trying to hide serious emergency events or its own int

Share:













Copied



The aggressor state, the russian federation, is trying to hide serious emergency events that have already happened, or its own intentions to carry out a terrorist attack, with statements about alleged drone attacks by Ukraine on the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

This is stated in the message of Energoatom.

"The Kremlin's false statements regarding alleged drone attacks by Ukraine are nothing more than an attempt to hide their own intentions to carry out a terrorist attack or to hide serious emergency events that have already occurred at the station," the report says.

Energoatom emphasizes that russia has recently taken its own propaganda to a new level and is manipulating the opinion of the IAEA and the world community, trying to accuse Ukraine of violating nuclear safety at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which the russians seized using weapons.

It is indicated that the root causes of the russian IPSO are:

the actual seizure of the nuclear plant by the russian military;

turning it into a military base;

non-admission of IAEA representatives to individual facilities of the station;

non-admission of qualified Ukrainian personnel to workplaces;

ignoring the adopted resolutions.

"The only way to prevent a nuclear and radiation accident is to implement the IAEA resolution, withdraw the russian military and military equipment from the station, transfer the Zaporizhzhia NPP to the control of Ukraine - the legitimate operator Energoatom, as well as demining the surrounding territories," the department emphasized.

It is also emphasized that the seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by the russians is not only a gross violation of international law, but also an outright act of nuclear terrorism.

"The dangerous game of the occupiers at the nuclear facility must stop," Energoatom adds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) spoke about the consequences of the drone attack on the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

We will remind, on April 7, the IAEA informed that a drone detonated on the territory of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The Defense Intelligence stressed that Ukraine was not involved in the April 7 drone explosion at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region). At the same time, russian strikes, in particular, simulated strikes on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP are a well-known and constant practice of the occupiers.