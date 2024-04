Share:













The United States has begun the process of transferring some major types of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine.

Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder announced this at a briefing on Friday, April 26.

Ryder noted that he would not go into detail about when specific ammunition or equipment will reach Ukraine. According to him, the specific terms and route will not be announced.

"I will just say that we are already leaving. We have already started the process of moving some types of weapons, ammunition and equipment, which, as I mentioned earlier, will be there within a few days, if not sooner," Ryder emphasized.

A Pentagon spokesman emphasized that there is a wide variety of equipment and facilities on the released list, and some will take longer to transfer than others. But the U.S. is already beginning to supply Ukraine with basic supplies, such as ammunition, Ryder said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 24, US Department of State Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel stated that the US did not announce the transfer of long-range ATACMS missiles at the request of Ukraine.

On April 24, US President Joe Biden signed a bill that provides for the allocation of funds for assistance to Ukraine.

On April 24, it became known that the USA secretly sent long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine in March.