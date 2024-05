All necessary information being collected - Defense Intelligence on announcement of russian exercises on use

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov has said that information on the announcement by the russian Ministry of Defense of tactical nuclear weapons exercises is being collected. At the same time, according to him, nuclear blackmail is a stable practice of the enemy.

He reported this in the telethon.

"Now we are not seeing anything new here, except information statements. It is clear that all the necessary information is being collected - Ukrainian special services and, in fact, the whole free world is working on this. Nuclear blackmail is a stable practice of the putin’s regime. Again, there is no epochal news here," Yusov emphasized.

Recall that the russian dictator vladimir putin instructed to conduct training of non-strategic nuclear forces. The reason for this was allegedly "provocative statements" and "threats" from some Western countries.

It is stated that during the training, a set of measures will be carried out to practice the preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of April 2024, it became known that the russian army had transferred tactical nuclear weapons systems to the border with Finland.