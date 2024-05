Share:













Businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi is facing life imprisonment for organizing the murder of a Crimean lawyer in 2003.

This was announced by the National Police, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The perpetrators of the assassination attempt in August 2003 met the lawyer in the middle of the day at the exit from the store in the city of Feodosiya of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The attackers hit him on the head with a metal rod and stabbed him in the chest, stomach and back.

His wife prevented the attackers from killing her husband, and the doctors managed to save his life.

In a few days, all four perpetrators of the crime were detained, and later sentenced to imprisonment for 6 to 12 years.

The investigation of the establishment of the person who ordered the murder of the lawyer was separated into a separate proceeding, and today, May 8, the businessman was served with suspicion by the investigators of the Main Investigative Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office in cooperation with the SSU.

For attempted murder committed on the order of a prior conspiracy by a group of persons, the penalty is imprisonment for a term of up to fifteen years or life imprisonment.

Also, in four regions of the state, 23 searches are being conducted today as part of this proceeding to collect additional evidence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kolomoiskyi was served with the suspicion of organizing the contract killing of a lawyer.