3 MPs from Servant of the People suggest Rada punish with imprisonment of up to 5 years for fleeing abroad to

Members of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction Serhii Kuzminykh, Oleksandr Horeniuk and Anatolii Ostapenko propose to the parliament to introduce criminal liability for crossing the state border in order to avoid mobilization in the form of deprivation of liberty for a period of 3 to 5 years.

This is stated in bill No. 10453, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is proposed to introduce a punishment in the form of deprivation of liberty for a term of 3 to 5 years for crossing the state border of Ukraine in order to evade conscription for military service during mobilization.

According to the bill, a person who crossed the state border in order to avoid conscription for military service during mobilization is released from criminal liability if he returned to the territory of Ukraine within six months from the moment of crossing the border and voluntarily declared the fact of committing a crime to employees of the State Border Guard Service.

Also, the representatives of the mono-majority propose to strengthen the responsibility for illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine, committed during martial law.

Violators will be punished with imprisonment for a term of 7 to 9 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to 3 years with confiscation of property.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2023, MP Serhii Kuzminykh threw out the indictment after the prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office handed him the document.

Kuzminykh is suspected of receiving UAH 558,000 of illegal benefits for assisting in concluding contracts between private companies and a hospital in the Zhytomyr Region.