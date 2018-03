Law Enforcers Investigate Possible Involvement Of More Than 6 People In Murder Of Lawyer Nozdrovska

Center On Provision Of Free Legal Aid Appoints Herasko Yanukovych's Public Attorney

Court Directs Center For Free Legal Aid To Appoint New Lawyer To Defend Yanukovych In Court, Postpones Hearing For September 6

Yefremov's Defense Team Expecting European Court Of Human Rights To Consider Complaint Against Ukraine In 2018

Freedom House Urges Russia To Free Lawyer Kurbedinov

Information Policy Ministry: FSB Detains Lawyer Polozov In Crimea

Yanukovych Defense Team: Russia Has Not Rejected Cross-Examination Of Yanukovych Via Videoconference

Defense Of Ukrainians Klykh And Karpiuk Intend To Appeal Against Verdict Of Russian Court At ECHR