Police Discover DNA Of Rossoshanskyi Suspected Of Murdering Lawyer Nozdrovska On Victim's Body

Events

Police Issue Search Alerts For 3 Ex-Board Members Of Mykhailivskyi Bank

Politics

National Police Acquires 4,550 Bodycams And Other Equipment From CDS ua For UAH 34.6 Million

Economy

National Police Buys 26 Special Purpose Buses From Trade House Dinat Group For UAH 55.5 Million

Economy

National Police Buys 25 Special Purpose Ford Transit Minibuses From Spets-Kom-Servis For UAH 37.6 Million

Politics

National Police Buys From Eurocar 400 Skoda Rapid Special Purpose Cars For UAH 149.1 Million

Politics

Cyber Police: Country Of Origin Of Petya.A Virus Unknown Yet

Events

Road Police Resume Service In Ukraine

Politics

Kniazev Appoints Bohonos Acting Dnipropetrovsk Regional Police Chief For Public Safety

Politics

Police Report About Progress In Investigation Into Murder Of Duma Ex-Member Voronenkov

Politics

Police Close Case On Death Of Former Head Of State Property Fund Semeniuk-Samsonenko For Absence Of Crime

Politics

SBU, National Police Find No Evidence Of Spying On Ukrainska Pravda Journalists

Politics

National Police Identifies Likely Suspects In Journalist Sheremet's Murder

Politics

National Police Considers Journalist Sheremet's Professional Activity Main Motive For His Murder

Politics

Cabinet Appoints Troyan As Deputy Minister Of Internal Affairs

Politics

Cabinet Appoints Kniazev As National Police Head

Politics

Competition Commission: E-Declarations Of Candidates For Head Of National Police Not Taken Into Consideration

Politics

10 Of 43 Candidates For Head Of National Police Pass Tests

Politics

Acting Chief Of National Police Troyan Refuses From Participating In Competition For New Agency Head

Politics

Court Again Orders To Arrest Oil Depot In Kherson Following National Police's Lawsuit