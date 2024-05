Share:













Copied



In 2024, Ukraine overtook russia in the production of kamikaze drones similar to the Shahed-131 and Shahed-136, as well as in the production of other attack drones.

This was announced by the director general of the Ukrainian Defense Industry joint-stock company, Herman Smetanin.

"We have already signed a number of contracts with private manufacturers, mostly it concerns licensed production. So, in particular, we are talking about the production of drones - private enterprises cannot provide the required quantity, so we sign a license agreement and our enterprises are involved in production," the director general said.

According to him, it has already produced results:

"In 2024, Ukraine caught up with russia in the production of kamikaze drones similar to the Shahed-131 and Shahed-136, as well as in the production of other attack drones. "What explodes in russia is all ours" - that's how said Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries. And this is a fact.

Work on cooperation with private companies continues.

"Also, a very large number of private development enterprises and scientists are involved in the development of new types of weapons. There are more innovative developments, there are those that correspond to tomorrow. We urgently need to increase production, so we enter into cooperation with these manufacturers, and in this way ensure supply of the necessary weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Herman Smetanin said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the production of drones in Ukraine was increased more than 100 times compared to last year.

It was also reported that in 2024, Ukraine will produce thousands of long-range drones capable of striking deep into the aggressor country of the russian federation.