Share:













Copied



Attack drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) struck two russian oil depots in the Smolensk Oblast.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

As a result of the attack, minus 26,000 cubic meters of russian fuel.

"This night, Rosneft missed two bases for storage and pumping of fuel and lubricants in the settlements of Yartsevo and Razdorovo in the Smolensk Oblast of the russian federation. This hit was arranged by SSU drones," the interlocutor said.

26,000 cubic meters of russian fuel were stored at these bases.

After powerful explosions, a large-scale fire and evacuation of personnel began at the facilities.

"The SSU continues to effectively destroy military infrastructure and logistics that provide fuel to the russian army in Ukraine. These facilities are and will remain our absolutely legitimate targets," the source said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, SSU drone attacks on oil refineries have a greater impact on the russian economy than sanctions from Western countries, political scientist Taras Zahorodniy notes.

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense are standing behind the drone attacks on the refinery in russian Tatarstan.