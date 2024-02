Ukrainian manufacturers conducted a test application on the battlefield of an analogue of the russian kamikaze drone Lancet.

This was stated by the Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, Forbes writes on Monday, February 7.

Fedorov noted that the Ukrainian development is analogous to the Lancet attack drones, which are used by the aggressor state to attack Ukraine. According to him, there are currently several companies whose drones are undergoing test trials. The Ukrainian kamikaze drone has already been used on the battlefield, the minister emphasized.

"It is difficult to name specific dates, but I think that within two months information will begin to appear in the russian publics about how their tanks are on fire," Fedorov said.

It took Ukraine half a year to, as Fedorov called it, "accelerate the market" of these kamikaze drones.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had signed a decree on the creation of a separate type of force in the Defense Forces - the Forces of Unmanned Systems.

On December 21, the Minister of Defense Rustem Umierov called the production and procurement of drones a priority of the Ministry of Defense for 2024.

It will be recalled that on December 19, Zelenskyy announced that 1 million drones will be produced in Ukraine in 2024.