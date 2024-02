Share:













President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed 44-year-old ex-director of the Ukroboronprom state concern Yurii Husiev as Ambassador to Azerbaijan instead of Vladyslav Kanevskyi.

This is stated in decrees No. 86 and 85 of February 22, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To appoint Husiev Yurii Veniaminovych as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Azerbaijan," decree No. 86 says.

By decree No. 85, Zelenskyy dismissed Vladyslav Kanevskyi, who had held this position since February 2019, from the post of Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy dismissed Ukroboronprom director general Husiev in June 2023, he held this position since December 2020.

Before that, Husiev since July 2019 was the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration.

In 2015-2016, Husiev was Deputy Minister of Defense.