Drone production in Ukraine increased more than 100 times compared to last year.

The Minister of Digital Transformation said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We need to understand that this is a war of technology. Today, drones, EW, the protection of our equipment from enemy drones, situational awareness systems, satellite communications are important components of technological warfare. It requires maximum deregulation, opening markets, so that the business can get contracts, create products, scale production," said Fedorov.

He recalled that the pilot project Army of Drones was created in Ukraine.

Dozens of regulations and laws were also passed to deregulate this direction and increase funding.

"And if we compare this year and last year, then the production and number of drones that our Armed Forces, in general all the Defense Forces, will receive by the end of the year increased more than 100 times," the Minister said.

Fedorov also said that Diia.City opened the direction of military projects, and now more than 40 UAV manufacturers have incorporated into Diia.City.

"This is how this ecosystem looks to me, which allows you to quickly make decisions and see results on the battlefield from these policies that are being formed by the government," the Minister added.

Diia.City is a unique legal and tax space for IT business in Ukraine.

This project aims to give companies and startups effective tools for intensive development, scaling and capitalization.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, the Ministry of Defense allowed several new drones to operate in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In September, the Ministry of Defense allowed the SAKER SCOUT drone with artificial intelligence to operate in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall that Fedorov announced a "smart mobilization," which will allow citizens to independently choose the specialization for which they want to mobilize.