The State Inspectorate for Energy Supervision of Ukraine predicts an increase in the electricity tariff for the population in 2024.

This is stated in the message of the State Energy Inspectorate, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Head of the State Energy Inspectorate, Ruslan Slobodian, emphasized that no power system in the world has suffered the damage caused to Ukrainian energy.

"About 80% of heat generation was destroyed - these are highly maneuverable capacities that allowed load balancing in the power system throughout the day. Hydrogeneration facilities were also significantly damaged. In total, the enemy hit more than 7 GW of generating capacity, which will take a long time to restore," Slobodian noted.

According to him, the degree of damage to energy facilities is different, power engineers work around the clock to quickly repair equipment that needs to be quickly restored.

Slobodian reported that according to preliminary calculations, the losses exceeded USD 1 billion over the past month and a half.

At the same time, it is impossible to cover them only at the expense of the current electricity tariff and the currently available international aid.

"Probably, we will still have to consider the possibility of attracting internal reserves - revising the electricity tariff. Recently, the NBU predicted a gradual increase in the tariff over the next few years. Since a really large financial resource is needed to restore electricity facilities, the first stage of such an increase may be advisable already this year," he explained.

Commenting on the issue of the probability of blackouts, Slobodian noted that there is no question of a total blackout.

"But, unfortunately, power outages are possible. Everything depends on the extent to which it will be possible to restore damaged energy facilities before the start of the heating period," he noted.

Currently, there is a certain surplus of electricity during the day due to solar generation, and in the evening hours, imports from the European power system are also carried out.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to keep the price of electricity for the population at the level of UAH 2.64 per kWh until May 31 (inclusively).