Member of the Parliamentary Committee on Energy and Housing and Utility Services, Member of the Verkhovna Rada Serhii Nahorniak said that Ukrainians should expect an increase in electricity tariffs already this year.

The MP stated this in an interview with the Telegraf publication.

"We can say that the price will increase approximately twice from today's figures. That is, it will be a little less than UAH 6," Serhii Nahorniak noted.

According to the MP, Western partners, including the USA, are "pushing" Ukraine to raise tariffs.

"We well remember the public letter from the White House to the Ukrainian authorities with a list of reforms that Ukraine should implement in order to continue receiving both financial and military aid from the United States. This letter came in September 2023, and among the list of the reforms there were also changes in the energy sector - liberalization of tariffs for natural gas and electricity. Both for the population and for utility companies," the MP reminded.

Nahorniak stated that new tariffs can be introduced already this year, because other reforms demanded by the White House were completed on time.

"The deadline for this reform is 12 months, that is, it must be completed by September 2024. Of course, we do not know how it will be in practice, but the short-term reforms from that list were completed without delay," Serhii Nahorniak noted.

As previously reported, operators of the distribution system at the request of the Yasno company, which is part of the DTEK energy holding, on Monday, January 29, began to cut off the electricity supply to debtors in the city of Kyiv and the Dnipropetrovsk Region.