The Ministry of Energy refutes information about the preparation of an increase in the electricity tariff for the population.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, a number of information resources once again disseminated information about the alleged preparation by the Ministry of Energy of an increase in the electricity tariff. We officially inform you: currently no preparation, discussion, calculations of a potential increase are being carried out. All statements on this matter are fake, aimed at destabilizing public sentiment," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late January, member of the Verkhovna Rada, member of the parliamentary committee on energy and housing and utility services, Serhii Nahorniak, said that this year the tariff for electricity for the population may double - to almost UAH 6 per 1 kWh.

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided not to raise electricity prices for the population until April 2024, which will continue to be UAH 2.64 per 1 kWh.