The National Commission for the State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission) has recorded and confirmed the facts of electricity supply to business entities at tariffs for the population, which is of a systemic nature.

This is stated in the message of the commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the Energy Commission, together with the SSU, discovered an illegal mechanism of suppliers of universal services supplying electricity to actually commercial facilities (shopping centers, hotels, restaurants, shops) at tariffs for domestic consumers, which leads to damage to the Energoatom Nuclear Energy Generating Company and PJSC Ukrhydroenergo, which are entrusted with special duties to ensure the availability of electricity for domestic consumers (Public Service Obligation, PSO).

At the same time, in order to stop the functioning of this illegal mechanism, starting from February 2024, checks were carried out on compliance with the licensing conditions of individual suppliers of universal services.

During these inspections, systemic facts of supplying electricity to business entities at tariffs for the population were documented and confirmed.

