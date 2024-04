Cabinet keeps price of electricity for population at UAH 2.64 per kWh until June

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to keep the price of electricity for the population at the level of UAH 2.64 per kWh until May 31 (inclusive).

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this at a government meeting on April 26, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We decide to extend the preferential price of electricity for the population - UAH 2.64 per kilowatt. The provision to impose special duties on participants in the electricity market will be extended until May 31," said Shmyhal.

The Ministry of Energy said that on the proposal of the Ministry of Energy, the government extended the provision on the assignment of special duties to market participants, according to which a fixed price for household consumers was set at UAH 2.64 per kWh until May 31, 2024.

According to the previous decision of the government, the PSO and the corresponding price were valid until April 30, 2024.

"Recall that the increase in the price of electricity in 2023 allowed power engineers to carry out repairs at facilities after enemy attacks and add more than 3 GW to the power system. This, in particular, made it possible to go through the winter without disconnections of consumers. At the same time, during March-April 2024, Russia again carried out a number of massive attacks on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Significant damage was caused to the power generation and transmission facilities. Currently, damage is verified, losses are calculated," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers raised the price of electricity for the population from UAH 1.44 per kWh for the first 250 kWh per month to UAH 2.64 per kWh from June 1; this tariff was set until December 31, 2023.

In December 2023, the Cabinet decided to keep the price of electricity for the population at UAH 2.64 per kWh until May 2024.