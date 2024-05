Share:













Copied



Spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Illia Yevlash has explained that the detected warhead of the newest russian Kh-69 precision missile in Kyiv is a consequence of the combat work of the Ukrainian air defense. Currently, experts are studying the identified part to use the received information in further activities.

He said this in the telethon.

"As we can see, the enemy has recently intensified the use of its guided aerial missiles such as Kh-59, Kh-69. As a consequence of our air defense work, we can see such results when even the warhead remains intact," he said.

At the same time, according to Yevlash, in some places the warhead causes serious devastating consequences.

Recall that in the Holosiivskyi District of Kyiv, a local resident reported an object looking like part of a missile. Sappers seized the warhead of the latest precision missile of the russian federation Kh-69 and transported to the demolition site.

"Therefore, we ask people to go down to cover, so as not to put their lives and health in danger; since we see that hitting such means of air attack - it does not mean 100% destruction of it in the air. And, unfortunately, we can see such consequences - in the form of warheads that are on the surface," he explained.

The speaker added that specialists are currently studying and analyzing these missiles. He noted that this case is not the only one.

"Of course, these missiles already mostly have newer equipment, the details found in them were of 2023 and even 2024. Therefore, we are now studying, analyzing these missiles - what is their quality - to further use this information in our activities," he said.

At the moment, the speaker did not specify exactly when the missile was shot down.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that russia has about 45 units of Kh-69 missiles in stock.

Meanwhile, the aggressor state russia has stepped up attacks with ballistic missiles and Kh-59 guided aerial missiles. The enemy also applies a modification of the latter - Kh-69.