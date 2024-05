Defense Intelligence reports that russia has more than 700 Tsirkon, Oniks, Kalibr and Kh-69 missiles in stock

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has announced the estimated amount of reserves of the aggressor state of russia of missiles such as Tsirkon, Oniks, Kalibr and Kh-69, as well as the rate of their production by the enemy.

The Defense Intelligence reported this in response to the request of ArmyInform.

So, as of the end of April 2024, about 40 units of 3M22 Tsirkon hypersonic anti-ship missiles are in service with the armed forces of the russian federation. It is noted that the production rate of these missiles is up to 10 units per month.

Meanwhile, they have 400 units of 3M55/3M55M Oniks/Oniks-M cruise missiles. Production rate is up to 10 units per month.

Stocks of 3M-14 Kalibr cruise missiles make 270 units. Production rate is 30-40 units per month.

There are 45 units of Kh-69 guided aircraft missiles. The production rate is 1-3 units per month.

