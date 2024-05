Share:













In April, russian terrorists used more than 300 missiles, almost 300 Shaheds and over 3,200 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine.

Zelenskyy announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This April alone, russian terrorists used more than 300 missiles of various types, almost 300 Shaheds and over 3,200 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine. Our cities and communities from the Sumy Region to the Odesa Region, the Dnipropetrovsk Region, Kharkiv Region, Donetsk Region, the cities of Mykolaiv and Kherson every day and every night suffer from this deliberate and vile terror," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that thousands of Ukrainian lives were saved thanks to the help of leaders and countries that have already supported Ukraine's air shield and are effectively imposing sanctions against the russian war machine.

He added that after all, many lives were taken by these strikes and only force can stop this terror.

"The force of our people, the force of world unity, the force of pressure on russia, the force of air defense systems provided to Ukraine, the force of our soldiers who hold the front line," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into Thursday, May 2, the russian occupiers struck the sorting depot and branch of Nova Poshta in Odesa with ballistic missiles, a fire broke out at the site of the impact, and there were wounded.