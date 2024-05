By end of year, Ukraine will receive 6 TRML-4D air defense radars from German corporation Hensoldt

By the end of the year, Ukraine will receive six TRML-4D air surveillance radars from the German corporation Hensoldt. These radars are used to detect aircraft and missiles.

This is evidenced by a message on the official website of the company.

"Sensor specialist HENSOLDT is supplying six more of its high-performance TRML-4D radars to Ukraine to strengthen the country’s air defence,” the company's press service said.

The TRML-4D radars will be delivered to Ukraine by the end of this year as part of a comprehensive order worth more than EUR 100 million.

It is noted that the German government took over the payment of the above order.

What is known about the TRML-4D radars

TRML-4D are medium-range air surveillance radars developed in 2018.

This radar is able to detect, track and classify air targets of various types: helicopters, aircraft and missiles.

In total, the TRML-4D radar is capable of detecting up to 1,500 air targets within a radius of 250 kilometers.

TRML-4D can effectively work both independently and in connection with Western air defense systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 29, 2024, the German government announced the allocation of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine. It included infantry fighting vehicles and missiles for air defense systems.

And in mid-April, Germany announced that Berlin would urgently transfer an MIM-104 Patriot air defense system to Kyiv.

Recall that earlier the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine told what air defense systems are needed by the Ukrainian army.