The aggressor state of russia began to use Shaheds less in air attacks, but increased attacks with ballistic missiles and Kh-59 guided aerial missiles are recorded.

The speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Illia Yevlash announced this on the air of the telethon.

"Russia has now somewhat removed Shaheds from its list of air attack means. Now we see that they attack mainly with ballistic missiles and guided aerial missiles like Kh-59. However, even that night, they still used two Shaheds, we successfully eliminated them," Yevlash informed.

He specified that the Kh-59 is a medium-range missile, which approximately has a speed of 1,000 kilometers per hour. It is also possible to fight with this missile with air defense equipment available in Ukraine.

"This is not only Patriot, but also NASAMS and IRIS-T. Of course, it is quite a powerful weapon, quite formidable. It is designed to destroy ground objects, surface objects, and also it is an anti-ship means," the speaker said.

Yevlash emphasized that there is an active use by the enemy of this type of missiles. At the same time, there are several different modifications of this weapon - with different guidance heads.

"We should not underestimate these weapons. The russians have recently significantly increased the intensity of the use of this type of missiles. There is also a somewhat improved kind of a Kh-59 missile - Kh-69. They are similar in their parameters, but the Kh-69 has a slightly higher strike capability, combat force, and can fly, unfortunately, somewhat further into the territory of our country," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of May 1, russian terrorist troops attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles. A powerful fire broke out at the site of the hit. At least 13 people were injured.

The Odesa Regional Military Administration and the State Emergency Service showed a huge fire from a russian ballistic attack on Odesa.