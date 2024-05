Brussels explains presence of representatives of some EU countries at putin's "inauguration"

The presence of representatives of six member states of the European Union at the "inauguration" of russian dictator vladimir putin took place, despite the recommendation of Brussels not to attend this event.

This was stated by the press secretary of the foreign policy service of the European Union, Peter Stano, his words are quoted by European Pravda.

According to him, the European Union as an institution was not represented at putin's "inauguration" in Moscow.

He added that the EU's foreign policy service sent messages to member countries of the bloc recommending not to attend the above-mentioned event.

With all this, EU member states can independently decide whether to send their representatives to Moscow or not.

"These are decisions that they make based on their competence, on the basis of national sovereignty, because after all, it's about bilateral relations," Stano said.

The press secretary of the EU foreign policy service added that the countries that sent their representatives to putin's "inauguration" should independently explain why they did it.

Stano recalled that the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, explained earlier today why it was "not good to participate" in the "inauguration" of the russian dictator.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, May 7, the "inauguration" of dictator vladimir putin took place in Moscow. The event was attended by representatives of six EU countries.

We also wrote that in late April, the European Parliament approved a resolution condemning the illegitimate presidential elections in russia and the territories of Ukraine occupied by russian troops.

The MEPs stated that they do not recognize the presidential elections in the russian federation on March 15-17, 2024 and called on the international community not to recognize their results as legitimate.