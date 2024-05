Share:













The European Parliament called for Georgia to be stripped of its status as a candidate for EU membership after security forces used violence at a rally against the law on "foreign agents" in Tbilisi.

MEP Viola von Cramon wrote about it on her Twitter (Х).

She said that the violence against the protesters in Georgia, who were peacefully demonstrating against the law on "foreign agents", should face concrete consequences.

She called for the withdrawal of Georgia's status as a candidate for EU accession, which the country received last December.

The MEP also proposes to stop European funding of Georgian projects, introduce sanctions against the pro-russian oligarch and de facto head of the ruling party Bidzina Ivanishvili, and ban the entry of MPs who voted for the controversial law.

It will be recalled that earlier the Prime Minister of Georgia stated that the adoption of the bill on so-called "foreign agents" should protect the country "from Ukrainization," as well as strengthen sovereignty" and "ensure stable development." The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine was outraged by such a statement.