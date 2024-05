Share:













The russians brought extras from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to the so-called "inauguration" of the russian dictator vladimir putin.

This is stated in the message of the National Resistance Center.

"In russia, a propaganda sabbath is taking place under the name "Inauguration of the president of the russian federation". For this event, extras from the temporarily occupied territories were brought to Moscow. Collaborators were transported by buses according to the lists formed by the occupation administration," he said.

The National Resistance Center noted that a monetary payment is provided for participation in the rally, and the organizers also pay for accommodation and food. The program also includes an excursion over Moscow.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Parliament adopted a resolution condemning the illegitimate presidential elections in russia and the russian-occupied territories of Ukraine. MEPs condemned the russian elections as a "farce". The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also says that they do not see "legal grounds" for recognizing vladimir putin as "the democratically elected and legitimate president of the russian federation."

Also, according to the National Resistance Center, the russian occupiers intended to make it mandatory to watch the so-called "inauguration" of dictator vladimir putin in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.