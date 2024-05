Share:













The member states of the European Union whose representatives will be present at the inauguration of russian president Vladimir Putin, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 7, have become known, Radio Liberty reports.

According to the publication, delegates from France, Hungary, Slovakia, Greece, Malta, and Cyprus have confirmed their participation.

"In the diplomatic circles of the EU, as of the evening of May 6, Belgium had no intention of sending its representative to the event. However, in the morning, it became known that the country would not participate in the ceremony," Radio Liberty reports.

Earlier, U.S. Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the country would not have a representative at the inauguration. The EU spokesperson also announced that 20 EU member states will boycott the event.

In turn, the Kremlin reported that the heads of all foreign diplomatic missions in Moscow were invited to Putin's inauguration.

As earlier reported, the European Parliament adopted a resolution condemning the illegitimate presidential elections in russia and the russian-occupied territories of Ukraine. MEPs condemned the russian elections as a "farce." The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also says that they see no "legal grounds" for recognizing Vladimir Putin as "the democratically elected and legitimate president of the russian federation."