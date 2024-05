Half of North Korean missiles by which russia bombards Ukraine explode in air

About half of the North Korean ballistic missiles that russian troops fired over the territory of Ukraine exploded in the air without reaching their targets.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine informed Reuters about this.

In written responses that representatives of the Prosecutor General’s Office sent to Reuters, it is said that prosecutors have examined the wreckage of 21 North Korean missiles.

At the same time, the total number of missiles with which the russians tried to attack Ukraine is approximately 50.

The Prosecutor General’s Office officials said that this probably indicates a high failure rate of missiles produced in North Korea.

"About half of the North Korean missiles deviated from the programmed trajectory and exploded in the air. In such cases, the debris was not found," Reuters quotes the text of one of the responses from the Prosecutor General's Office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late April, it became known that the United Nations confirmed the fact of russia's use of missiles from North Korea.

It will be recalled that on March 19, 2024, the US Department of State announced that russia had fired at least 10 North Korean missiles at Ukraine.

We also reported that the study of the wreckage of the North Korean missile, which the russians used to attack Kharkiv in January, showed that hundreds of components from the USA and European countries were used for its production.