A senior US official dealing with issues of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) at the Department of State, Jung Pak, said that there are at least 10 cases of North Korean missiles being used on the battlefield in Ukraine.

She said this in an interview with Voice of America.

"… North Korea is selling weapons to russia so that russia can carry out an illegal, brutal attack on Ukraine, kill Ukrainians, destroy Ukrainian infrastructure and just destroy lives. We are very concerned about this. There have been at least 10 incidents of North Korean missiles being used on the battlefield. So, we are very concerned that what it means for future proliferation and how it makes things worse," she said.

Thus, Jung Pak expressed deep concern over the strengthening of ties between russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, and North Korea.

"It is a very disturbing development when a permanent member of the UN Security Council openly flouts the Security Council resolutions that it has signed along with the rest of the international community and that they are involved in arms transfers," she said.

Additionally, the US believes there were at least 10,000 containers that left North Korea for russia. This number exceeds that of South Korea, which reported 7,000 containers on the same day.

"We think North Korea probably wants to get ballistic missile technology, or other advanced technology, or surface-to-air missiles, or armored vehicles. We're seeing a significant increase in exchanges at the military, leadership, economic, and cultural levels. So, it's quite obvious that the two sides are getting closer and closer," added senior official Jung Pak.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, South Korea announced that the DPRK had sent about 7,000 containers of ammunition and other military equipment to the aggressor state of the russian federation since last year.

Earlier, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un congratulated russian dictator vladimir putin on his victory in the presidential elections of the aggressor state of the russian federation.