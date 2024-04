Share:













Copied



The leakage of transformer oil after a missile attack on the Trypilska thermal power plant (TPP, Ukraine, Kyiv Region) caused damage to the environment, the results of the forensic examination of soil samples will determine the extent of the damage caused by the russian army to the environment due to the attack on the TPP.

This was announced by the head of the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office, Borys Indychenko, on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Due to the impact of enemy missiles, a large-scale fire broke out at the TPP and transformer oil leaked.

Prosecutors of the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office together with specialists of the State Environmental Inspectorate are investigating the scale of damage to the environment associated with the shelling of the Trypilska TPP.

According to the prosecutor, soil samples have already been taken from the places where the oil leaked, and parts from the ammunition have been removed for forensic examination.

After carrying out laboratory analyzes and receiving additional documents from the environmental inspectorate, a calculation of damage to the environment will be carried out and an appropriate engineering and environmental examination will be appointed to confirm or refute the specified consequences.

Thanks to the obtained results of the forensic examination, it will also be possible to establish the approximate amount of damage caused by the russian army to the environment as a result of the attack.

"The calculation according to the developed methodology is a calculation of the damage caused to the environment as a result of striking civil infrastructure objects and the damage that occurred in connection with the operation of this object. For example, the flow of pollutants into a water body, the evaporation of chemicals into the air, soil pollution due to oil spills. But we will be able to talk about this in more detail after carrying out laboratory tests and carrying out an extended chemical analysis of soil samples," Indychenko said.

The Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office prosecutors carefully analyze each episode of shelling of critical infrastructure for the possible commission of a crime against the environment. The analysis takes place in accordance with the standards developed jointly with international partners.

"In the case of the Trypilska TPP, we are currently helping our colleagues to document the environmental consequences of the crime, since considering the facility itself, as well as the amount of grease and other pollutants that got outside, these consequences can be significant," the prosecutor added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Andrii Hota, the head of the supervisory board of Centrenergo, previously stated that the Trypilska TPP is subject to restoration and has proposals for the provision of equipment from European countries, however, in view of the constant danger of russian attacks, the restoration of the TPP without providing Ukraine with air defense systems is "useless business".