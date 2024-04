Use of electricity imports by industry will help avoid blackouts - Halushchenko

Share:













Copied



The use of electricity imports by the industry will help avoid its outages and strengthen the sustainability of the power system.

The Ministry of Energy announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko

0tyy696+.;noted that the government provided an opportunity for enterprises to cover electricity needs using imports.

This, in particular, will allow businesses to avoid potential restrictions on consumption.

At the same time, the Ministry is currently working on increasing the possibilities of importing electricity from European countries beyond the currently established 1.7 GW.

"But there are hours when we don't pick those imports. Therefore, we are now working with enterprises and businesses to ensure that they contract electricity imports as much as possible, thereby guaranteeing themselves electricity and strengthening the stability of the power system," Halushchenko said.

The notice recalls that in October 2023, the government passed decree No. 1127, which guarantees industrial consumers a stable supply of electricity, provided that they import part of it.

"The volume of imports required to avoid outages should be 50% of the actual consumption in each calculation period in October-April and 30% in May-September. Enterprises that import electricity will not be subject to power supply restrictions if they are introduced. Only the use of special emergency outage schedules introduced by the system operator in the event of an emergency is possible to prevent an accident in the unified energy system," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, April 22, there is a shortage of electricity in the power system throughout the day.