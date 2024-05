Share:













In the power system, there is a shortage of electricity during certain evening hours of maximum consumption, while during the day, during the active operation of power plants based on renewable energy sources (RES), there is a surplus of electricity.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On Thursday, May 2, as of 09:30 a.m., consumption is 1.6% higher than on Wednesday, May 1, at the same time.

At the same time, on May 1, the daily maximum consumption was 1.4% more than on April 30.

"The cloudless, windy weather favors the active operation of RES power plants, due to which the power system has a surplus of electricity during daytime hours. To maintain the balance between production and consumption, yesterday, May 1, from 10:50 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the operation of RES facilities was limited," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, electricity consumption was limited in the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk Regions on Thursday.