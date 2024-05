Share:













On April 2, due to the increase in consumption in the evening hours, the volume of deficit increased in the power system. To maintain the balance between consumption and production, Ukraine received emergency assistance from the energy systems of Romania, Slovakia, and Poland from 08:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On Friday, May 3, as of 09:30 a.m., consumption is 3.6% lower than on Thursday, May 2, at the same time.

At the same time, on May 2, consumption reached a maximum around 09:00 p.m., its level was 2% higher than the daily maximum on May 1.

"During the day, consumption restrictions are in effect in the Kharkiv Region. About 206,000 household consumers were cut off this morning. Also, consumption for industry in the Kryvyi Rih district is restricted 24 hours a day," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, electricity consumption was limited in the Kharkiv Region and Dnipropetrovsk Region on Friday.