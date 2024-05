In April, electricity import reaches the highest level since year start - Energy Company of Ukraine

In April, Ukraine imported 225,000 MWh of electricity, which is the highest figure since the beginning of the current year, and compared to March, the volume of commercial imports increased by a third.

This is stated in the message of the Energy Company of Ukraine state energy trader (JSC ECU), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, in April, ECU increased the volume of imports 1.5 times.

It is noted that the company imported electricity from Hungary and Romania and ranks second in the volume of electricity imports among all suppliers.

"Ukraine maintains a certain reserve for the further increase of imports. In case of an increase in demand, ECU will respond to it in order to support the energy system and stable energy supply to consumers," noted the company's general director Vitalii Butenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Energy notes that the industry's use of imported electricity will avoid blackouts and increase the stability of the energy system.