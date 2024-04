Share:













On Friday, April 26, there is a shortage of electricity in the power system.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On Friday, as of 09:30 a.m., electricity consumption is 3.8% higher than on Thursday at the same time.

"On April 25, the daily maximum consumption was 5.3% lower than on April 24. On April 26, the Ukrenergo dispatch center continues to attract emergency assistance from the energy systems of European countries," the message says.

During almost the entire day, excluding night hours, it is planned to import electricity from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova with a total volume of 12,401 MWh, with the maximum capacity in individual hours up to 1,547 MW.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, electricity consumption was limited in the Kharkiv Region and for industry in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Region.