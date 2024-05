Share:













The unit of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Group 13, destroyed a russian high-speed boat in the temporarily occupied Crimea with the help of a Magura V5 marine drone.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed how it was.

"As a result of the operation of the Defense Intelligence unit of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Group 13, a high-speed boat of the russian invaders was destroyed by a Magura V5 attack marine drone," the message says.

It is indicated that the mission took place in the Vuzka Bay on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea and was made possible with the assistance of the United24 platform.

"As the fear of Ukrainian attacks forces the occupiers to hide the large ships of the Black Sea Fleet away from the peninsula, combat work continues against the high-speed maneuverable military vessels of the russians, which are present illegally in the Ukrainian territorial waters of Crimea," the Defense Intelligence emphasizes.

The Defense Intelligence also reminded that with the help of Magura V5 attack marine drones, the russian ships Tsezar Kunikov, Ivanovets, Sergey Kotov, Akula and Serna were already destroyed, as well as Ivan Khurs ship was damaged.

We will remind, meanwhile, Ukrainian specialists are working on improving drones in order to be able to shoot down aerial targets of the aggressor state of russia. The representatives of the Defense Intelligence reported that Ukrainian drones, in particular Magura, are capable of inflicting much greater damage on the enemy.